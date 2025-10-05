Avinashi Road flyover to be opened on Oct 9

COIMBATORE: The wait for Coimbatore's most ambitious infrastructure project is about to end as Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate the Avinashi Road Elevated Expressway on October 9.

Stretching 10.1 km, the flyover will be the longest in Tamil Nadu and marks a milestone in the city's urban transport development.

The project, executed by the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department, comes at a cost of Rs 1,791.22 crore. Officially sanctioned in August 2020 and launched later that year, the flyover runs from Uppilipalayam near the police quarters to Goldwins near Chinniyampalayam, covering the busy Avinashi Road stretch.

Measuring 17.25 metres in width, the elevated corridor is expected to drastically reduce congestion on one of the city's busiest arterial roads.

Construction of the main carriageway was completed several weeks ago. The focus in recent days has been on the finishing touches, including ramps, road markings, signage, and street lighting. Originally planned with eight ramps including four entry and four exit points at major junctions such as Anna Silai, Nava India, Peelamedu, and the Airport, seven are now complete. The only pending ramp, near PRS Grounds, has been left out temporarily due to a legal dispute.

The project has also incorporated several first-of-its-kind features in Tamil Nadu. Roller crash barriers have been installed on the ramps to improve safety, while rumble strips have been added where ramp traffic merges with the flyover to prevent accidents.