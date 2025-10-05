Avinashi Road flyover to be opened on Oct 9

COIMBATORE: The wait for Coimbatore's most ambitious infrastructure project is about to end as Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate the Avinashi Road Elevated Expressway on October 9.
Stretching 10.1 km, the flyover will be the longest in Tamil Nadu and marks a milestone in the city's urban transport development.
The project, executed by the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department, comes at a cost of Rs 1,791.22 crore. Officially sanctioned in August 2020 and launched later that year, the flyover runs from Uppilipalayam near the police quarters to Goldwins near Chinniyampalayam, covering the busy Avinashi Road stretch.
Measuring 17.25 metres in width, the elevated corridor is expected to drastically reduce congestion on one of the city's busiest arterial roads.
Construction of the main carriageway was completed several weeks ago. The focus in recent days has been on the finishing touches, including ramps, road markings, signage, and street lighting. Originally planned with eight ramps including four entry and four exit points at major junctions such as Anna Silai, Nava India, Peelamedu, and the Airport, seven are now complete. The only pending ramp, near PRS Grounds, has been left out temporarily due to a legal dispute.
The project has also incorporated several first-of-its-kind features in Tamil Nadu. Roller crash barriers have been installed on the ramps to improve safety, while rumble strips have been added where ramp traffic merges with the flyover to prevent accidents.
Dedicated rainwater harvesting structures, 200-foot-deep borewells, and a drip irrigation system have been built to sustain greenery between the pillars, making the flyover not only functional but also environmentally conscious.
While officials are confident that the flyover is ready for public use, the absence of a formal trial run has raised some eyebrows. Past incidents of debris falling from expansion joints during construction had sparked safety concerns. However, senior officials assured that the flyover has already withstood heavy-duty trucks transporting construction materials and does not require a separate trial run.
"Almost all major works are completed, and only minor furnishing is ongoing," a senior highways official told TNIE. "Road markings, warning sign boards, streetlights, and other amenities are in place. Motorists using the up-ramp will travel about 90 metres before merging with ongoing traffic on the bridge. All ramps except the one at PRS Grounds are ready for use."
The officials are currently carrying out the roundabout improvement and high-mast light installation works at the Uppilipalayam junction where the flyover begins. Commuters and residents are eagerly awaiting the inauguration, with hopes that the elevated corridor will bring lasting relief to Avinashi Road's notorious traffic snarls.