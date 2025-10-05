Cocaine case: ED begins money laundering probe

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering investigation into the cocaine peddling case registered by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in which multiple accused, including Tamil film actors K Srikanth and Krishna, were arrested, sources said on Saturday.

While Srikanth and Krishna secured bail from the Madras High Court, the ED has filed an application before a local Chennai court to question two of the accused who are still lodged in the Puzhal prison. The case came up for hearing on Friday, with the GCP as a respondent.

The GCP had filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on June 18 after a special team of its Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) had arrested Ghana native John who had allegedly supplied cocaine to accused Pradeep Kumar. Based on this, cops arrested Prasanth, actor Srikanth, Jawahar, actor Krishna and Payaz Ahmed. While John has been released on bail, Pradeep, Jawahar and Prasanth are still in jail.