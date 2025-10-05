Farmers to hold hunger strike today against Eastern Bypass project

COIMBATORE: As a mark of protest against the Eastern Bypass project in Coimbatore farmers from the region will observe a day-long hunger strike in Kittampalayam on Sunday.

Farmers say the project threatens fertile land, hundreds of borewells, and even coconut groves. They insist that the scale of land loss and damage to irrigation sources will severely undermine their livelihoods.

The planned bypass is slated to run from Semmipalayam on the Coimbatore-Trichy road, stretching to Mathampalayam on Mettupalayam Road. It will cut through several agricultural holdings in Kitampalayam and adjacent villages.

The fasting protest starts at dawn in Kittampalayam and is expected to draw significant participation from farming communities across the affected localities.

The protest is organised under the banners of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association and the Association of Those Affected by the Eastern Bypass.