Firm asked to not interfere with ‘Bro Code’ production

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily restrained Delhi-based alcoholic beverages firm Indo Bevs Private Limited from interfering with the production of actor Ravi Mohan’s new film titled ‘Bro Code’.

The interim relief was granted by Justice V Lakshminarayanan on the applications and civil suit filed by Ravi Mohan, managing director of Ravi Mohan Studios Private Limited.

“Prima facie, I am of the view that the plaintiff has made out a case for grant of an interim order. There shall be an order of interim injunction as prayed for, for a period of three weeks,” the judge said in the order passed on Friday. He said the plaintiff shall comply with the requirements of Order XXXIX of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. In case, the notice is not served, the interim order will not be extended beyond the period of three weeks. Ravi Mohan, in his application, stated that he intends to produce a movie under the name ‘Bro Code’, an action-comedy movie, and has engaged the services of several high-profile actors. He said the Delhi-based firm had sent his company emails twice in September calling upon him not to use the trademark ‘Bro Code’ stating that it has applied for a copyright for the same.

Advocate S Karthikei Balan, representing Ravi Mohan, submitted that there was attempted registration of the trademark ‘Bro Code’ but it was objected to and is pending consideration.

He sought the court to restrain the firm from issuing any threats of infringement of copyright or interfering with the production, publicity, marketing, distribution, exhibition and release of the film by addressing threats to the distributors, exhibitors, OTT/TV partners, licensees and media platforms.