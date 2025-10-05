Flood alert in low-lying areas of South Pennai River

KRISHNAGIRI: Heavy rain lashed Krishnagiri district from Friday evening to Saturday morning. A flood alert has been sounded to people in the low-lying areas of the South Pennai River in the districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Thiruvannamalai due to heavy discharge of water from the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) Dam.

Following the rain, a few lakes in Hosur overflowed and surplus water reached the Thippalam Lake in the Thorapalli Panchayat.

A few residential areas in Thippalam village and over 250 Adi Dravidar families were affected as the canal breached their banks.

A road from Thippalam village to Kumudepalli village was cut off as the canals overflowed.

G Muniraju, a driver of Thippalam village, told TNIE, "This road has flooded for the second time in the last four years. Our demand for a low-level bridge to cross the road during the rainy season has been ignored by the Krishnagiri district administration."

Most of the families here are Adi Dravidar. Today most of us did not go for work, he added.

K Muthu of RR Garden in Thippalam village said "power has been cut since the wee hours of Saturday to avoid any untoward incident. Over 80 houses are without power till Saturday evening. Water inundated homes near the canal."