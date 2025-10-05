Forest dept warns tourists against entering Kinnakorai

NILGIRIS: Kinnakorai, a small village surrounded by forests near Kundha in the Nilgiris district, is trending unexpectedly as a tourist destination, courtesy videos on social media. However, forest department officials are faced with a problem as several tourists, especially from Kerala, are venturing into the forest illegally as they travel to Kinnakorai to savour its beauty and enjoy its salubrious climate.

Tourists coming on two-wheelers and in cars are hindering the free movement of wild animals, said officials.

The tourist flow continues despite imposition of fines against tourists straying into the forests.

The number of tourists spurts during the extended weekends as during the latest Pooja festival.

Ninety percent of those penalised this year were Kerala natives as it is on the inter-state border. Three tourists from the Thrissur district were fined Rs 2,000 each on Friday, said forest department officials.