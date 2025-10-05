I am countering lies against me through my actions, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: “Lies are being peddled against me, but as always, I am countering them through my actions,” said DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin in his address at the self-respect movement centenary conference on Saturday. The conference was organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) in Chengalpattu, where the first self-respect movement conference was held in 1929. DK president K Veeramani presided over the event.

Stalin announced that the one-month salary of DMK’s 126 MLAs and 31 MPs will be donated to the DK’s Periyar World project, where a 155-foot-tall statue of Periyar E V Ramasamy is being constructed in Siruganur, Tiruchy. He said that their combined one-month salary amounts to Rs 1.5 crore.

During his address, Stalin said, “Some people say we are celebrating the centenary (of the self-respect movement) and platinum jubilee (of the DMK), but nothing has changed here. Their remarks do not stem from concern but from arrogance. They are saying it as a challenge that we have not been able to break the structures they built over thousands of years.”