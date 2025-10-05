Karur stampede: Vijay’s campaign van driver booked for reckless driving, following Madras HC direction

KARUR: Following the Madras High Court’s directions, Velayuthampalayam police in Karur on Sunday registered a case against the driver of the campaign vehicle in which TVK leader Vijay was travelling on September 27.

According to the police, based on a complaint filed by a head constable from the station, the driver of the vehicle has been booked under Section 281 of the BNS (rash driving or riding on a public road, endangering life).

While the campaign vehicle was en route to Karur, a few followers riding alongside it fell onto the road, dangerously close to the tyres on the Karur-Thavittupalayam stretch on Namakkal – Karur Highways. However, no one was injured.

The Madras High Court on Friday condemned actor-turned-politician Vijay and senior leaders of the TVK for allegedly triggering the stampede that claimed 41 lives and injured more than 110 people in Karur on September 27, and for subsequently abandoning their cadres and supporters. The court ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

It also directed that a hit-and-run case be registered against the driver, citing two incidents in which his campaign vehicle allegedly rammed into motorcycles belonging to party workers, yet failed to stop over.