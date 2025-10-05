High Court-appointed SIT begins probe into Karur rally stampede

KARUR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has formally launched its probe into the stampede that claimed 41 lives during a political rally organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in Karur on September 27.
North Zone Inspector General (IG) Asra Garg, who heads the SIT, told reporters in Karur on Sunday that the investigation had begun in compliance with the Madras High Court’s directions and that no details could be disclosed at this stage.
"This committee has been constituted as per the High Court’s directive. We have begun the inquiry today. At this stage, we cannot disclose any findings," Garg told reporters.
The SIT visited Velusamypuram, the site of the incident, and inspected the footwear left behind by attendees.
The team also spoke to local residents to understand how the crowd grew and the circumstances that led to the overcrowding.
The officials later met a few families of the deceased, offered their condolences, and enquired about the reasons the victims had attended Vijay’s campaign event.
He further added that the SIT comprises two Superintendents of Police S Vimala and C Shyamala Devi, an Additional SP, and five Inspectors.
It may be recalled that on Friday, the Madras High Court criticised actor-turned-politician Vijay and senior TVK leaders for allegedly causing the stampede and leaving their cadres and supporters behind in its aftermath, following which, the Court directed the formation of an SIT led by IG Asra Garg.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had appointed a one-man commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, Central Zone IG Joshi Nirmal Kumar had formed special teams to probe the tragedy.
Until Saturday, the investigation was being handled by a team led by Karur Additional Superintendent of Police N Premananth. In line with the Court’s order, all documents collected so far have now been handed over to the SIT.