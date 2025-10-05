High Court-appointed SIT begins probe into Karur rally stampede

KARUR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has formally launched its probe into the stampede that claimed 41 lives during a political rally organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in Karur on September 27.

North Zone Inspector General (IG) Asra Garg, who heads the SIT, told reporters in Karur on Sunday that the investigation had begun in compliance with the Madras High Court’s directions and that no details could be disclosed at this stage.

"This committee has been constituted as per the High Court’s directive. We have begun the inquiry today. At this stage, we cannot disclose any findings," Garg told reporters.

The SIT visited Velusamypuram, the site of the incident, and inspected the footwear left behind by attendees.

The team also spoke to local residents to understand how the crowd grew and the circumstances that led to the overcrowding.