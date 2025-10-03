Madras HC constitutes SIT on Karur stampede, says Vijay 'vanished'; slams 'leadership of poor quality'

“The court has responsibility towards its citizens when the state fails to fulfill its obligation to protect the life and limbs of its people viz a viz the political party that has organised such a massive meeting where thousands and thousands of people have gathered to witness or have glimpses of their leader. The leader (Vijay) vanished and disappeared from the place of occurrence. Unfortunate to record that such a leadership is if poor quality,” the judge said.

He “strongly condemned” TVK for flouting the conditions for the event.

“It is their responsibility to rescue the people when they are in peril; children and women lost their lives. But there is no remorse on their part,” the judge said, slamming the TVK leadership and Vijay.

The court also questioned the police’s failure to register criminal cases against those responsible for accidents involving two-wheelers on which Vijay’s fans had mounted, as well as his campaign vehicle during the roadshow.

Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, representing the state government, said an FIR had been registered in connection with the stampede and the resulting deaths of 41 people.

The State Public Prosecutor added that five individuals, including TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, were named in the FIR; of them, two have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Ravindran contended that the state is “not shielding” anyone and that appropriate action would be taken in due course. However, he opposed the court’s decision to constitute the SIT, noting that less than a week had passed since the FIR was filed and the investigation had already begun.