Karur stampede: Anatomy of how a tragedy unfolded

TIRUCHY/KARUR: What began as a routine leg of TVK chief and actor Vijay’s political campaign turned into a tragedy on Saturday evening in Karur, where a massive crowd surge led to a stampede, leaving 40 people dead and many injured.

But hours before Vijay arrived in Velusamypuram, the narrow 60-foot road chosen for his public meeting had already become a trap. And by Sunday morning, the only signs of the tragedy were scattered slippers, torn-out banners and cars of leaders visiting the spot causing traffic snarl-ups.

However, the chain of events leading to the disaster reveals a mix of poor coordination, crowd mismanagement, and delayed scheduling.

Vijay arrived at Tiruchy International Airport at 9.30 am. From there, he proceeded by car towards Namakkal via Musiri. On the way, at a village near Thottiyam, he switched from the car to his signature campaign vehicle, a modified bus used for his public addresses. According to the TVK’s original schedule, Vijay was supposed to reach the KS Theatre on Salem Road, Namakkal, by 8.30 am, but he did not arrive until 2.35 pm.

“If Vijay had come on time, this tragedy wouldn’t have happened,” said R Balaji from Thanthondri Malai in Karur. Echoing a similar view, eyewitness L Divyan said, “If proper restrictions and timings had been enforced, the situation would not have gone out of control.”

The slow movement of Vijay’s convoy was attributed to the large number of supporters lining up the roads, waiting to catch a glimpse of him. An estimated 20,000 people had gathered in Namakkal, with only 150 police personnel deployed to control the crowd. Vijay gave a brief 20-minute speech, then left for Karur at 2.55 pm.