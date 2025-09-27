At least 39 dead in stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur, FIR against TVK functionaries

KARUR: A pall of gloom descended over Karur after 39 people were confirmed dead and over 60 others admitted to various hospitals in the city, following a stampede during TVK leader Vijay's rally at Veluchamipuram on Saturday evening.
Over 15 unidentified bodies are kept at Karur GH mortuary, awaiting identification by relatives.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives after being caught in the crowd at the rally.
Following the incident, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "24 doctors from Trichy have rushed to Karur to provide treatment to the affected people. Also, 20 doctors from Salem and five from Dindigul are rushing to Karur. All of them are expected to reach Karur within one hour".
In view of the seriousness of the situation, CM Stalin quickly rushed to the scene of the tragedy.
Meanwhile, the Karur town police have registered a case against several people, including TVK West District Secretary Mathiyalagan, under sections 109,110,125b, 223 of BNS.
Sections 109 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deal with attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide, respectively. Section 125 addresses acts that endanger life or personal safety of others through rash or negligent behaviour, while Section 223 pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.
There were reports of a stampede-like situation in an earlier Vijay rally at Nagapattinam and cases were registered against TVK functionaries then too.
Following the incident, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced that a Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jegadeesan, will be constituted to investigate the tragic incident.
Ma Subramanian, who was in Salem for a conference, had earlier rushed to the spot, while the Health Secretary, Director of Medical Education, and other senior health officials left from Chennai for Karur.
Meanwhile, Vijay reached Tiruchy by road and then left for Chennai in a chartered flight following the incident. The TVK leader did not meet the press despite reporters waiting for him at the Tiruchy airport to pose questions regarding the stampede.
However, nearly three hours after the incident, the TVK chief responded, saying, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express."
"I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital," he wrote on X.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari, Director of Medical Education, said, "Doctors have been mobilised from Trichy, Dindugal, Namakkal and even from Madurai Medical College. As of now, around 30 doctors have been mobilised. If there is need, more doctors and manpower will be diverted to Karur Medical College."
Suganthy further said, "So far 33 dead bodies have been brought to the Karur Medical College. Since it is a medical college hospital, there is no dearth of beds. Facilities will be made depending on the need."
Chaos and tragedy
An eyewitness who was present at the roadshow described how the evening spiralled out of control.
“Between 6 and 8 pm, many people began to faint even before Vijay arrived, while he was speaking, and after he left. Nearly 30 ambulances were taking those affected to hospitals.
"Particularly during Vijay’s speech, some who collapsed did not receive immediate attention as the crowd was in a different energy. Many thought it was just dehydration, but some cases turned fatal.”
A native of Karur, Dharani (23) who attended the gathering and is now in the hospital, alleged that the police response worsened the situation.
“When Vijay arrived, the police started pushing people to one side by hitting them with lathis on their necks and backs. Many were injured in the process.”
An ambulance driver, Saravanan from Karur, said, "Chaos broke out as soon as Vijay ended his campaign and began leaving. His fans and the public started running towards him. Some of them also started climbing on the buildings, EB poles, and even on the iron grids that were set up for installing focus lights.
"It was complete mayhem out there. Numerous individuals, including children, were caught up in the stampede. We ambulance drivers took as many injured persons as possible to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. However, some of them died on the way, which was unfortunate."
Actor-turned-politician Vijay had launched the next stage of his 2026 Assembly election campaign in the Kongu region on Saturday afternoon.
He arrived at Tiruchy International Airport in the morning from Chennai by a chartered flight and proceeded to Namakkal for campaigning. Although he was scheduled to address his cadres around 12 p.m., he reached the venue only around 2.30 p.m.
After completing his campaign in Namakkal, he began his journey to Karur. As hundreds of cadres and members of the public lined the route from Namakkal to Karur, the trip took more than four hours.
An unexpected surge in crowd numbers and a complete violation of the safety instructions issued by the city police are said to be the reasons behind the tragedy.
'Deeply pained and anguished'
"The news coming from Karur is worrying," Stalin wrote on X, urging the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.
Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones."
"Deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan posted on X.
Calling the tragedy "shocking and distressing", Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote on X, "I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives".
Palaniswami postponed his statewide tour on September 28 and 29 in Dharmapuri district and is rushing to Karur on Sunday morning to meet the people affected in the stampede.
Offering condolences to the families, actor Rajinikanth also took to X to write, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief."
Just before the stampede, the crowd became uncontrollable as TVK leader Vijay went on with his speech. Alerted by party workers of the situation, Vijay briefly stopped his speech and passed out water bottles from his specially designed campaign bus.
Helpline
The district collector's office has opened Emergency Help Centers to get details about the victims of the stampede.
Helpline number shared by the Karur collector: 0434256306. WhatsApp: 7010806322.
(With inputs from the online desk)