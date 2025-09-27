At least 39 dead in stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur, FIR against TVK functionaries

KARUR: A pall of gloom descended over Karur after 39 people were confirmed dead and over 60 others admitted to various hospitals in the city, following a stampede during TVK leader Vijay's rally at Veluchamipuram on Saturday evening.

Over 15 unidentified bodies are kept at Karur GH mortuary, awaiting identification by relatives.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives after being caught in the crowd at the rally.

Following the incident, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "24 doctors from Trichy have rushed to Karur to provide treatment to the affected people. Also, 20 doctors from Salem and five from Dindigul are rushing to Karur. All of them are expected to reach Karur within one hour".

In view of the seriousness of the situation, CM Stalin quickly rushed to the scene of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Karur town police have registered a case against several people, including TVK West District Secretary Mathiyalagan, under sections 109,110,125b, 223 of BNS.

Sections 109 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deal with attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide, respectively. Section 125 addresses acts that endanger life or personal safety of others through rash or negligent behaviour, while Section 223 pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

There were reports of a stampede-like situation in an earlier Vijay rally at Nagapattinam and cases were registered against TVK functionaries then too.

Following the incident, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced that a Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jegadeesan, will be constituted to investigate the tragic incident.

Ma Subramanian, who was in Salem for a conference, had earlier rushed to the spot, while the Health Secretary, Director of Medical Education, and other senior health officials left from Chennai for Karur.

Meanwhile, Vijay reached Tiruchy by road and then left for Chennai in a chartered flight following the incident. The TVK leader did not meet the press despite reporters waiting for him at the Tiruchy airport to pose questions regarding the stampede.