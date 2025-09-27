Karur stampede: Stalin announces inquiry commission, Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin deputed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, ADGP Law and Order Davidson Devasirvatham, and the Collectors of Tiruchy and Dindigul to rush to Karur to assist and expedite all possible measures in handling those affected in the stampede during actor and TVK president Vijay’s rally there on Saturday evening.

The CM said on Saturday night that he would be personally visiting Karur to meet the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and to visit those receiving treatment in hospitals.

Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, the CM announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of those undergoing intensive treatment in hospitals.

He also announced that a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jegadeesan, will be constituted immediately to investigate the tragic incident and submit a report to the government.

The CM said 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives after being caught in the crowd at the rally.

"I was overcome with inexpressible grief and anguish. These priceless lives lost have shaken us all. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospital receive the best possible medical care," he added.