'No air to breathe': Survivors recall horror of Karur stampede that killed 40

KARUR: Hours before actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay arrived in Velusamypuram on Saturday, the narrow 60-foot road chosen for his public meeting had already become a trap.

By Sunday morning, the only signs of the tragedy were scattered slippers, torn banners, cars of leaders visiting the site causing traffic, and reminders of the 40 people, from a one-and-a-half-year-old child to a 60-year-old woman, who were crushed to death in the stampede.

Residents and survivors said the venue itself was a recipe for disaster. The stretch was barricaded with Vijay’s banners and a divider, leaving no escape route for the thousands who had gathered.

From 8 am, people were packed shoulder to shoulder, many surviving on just sips of water while waiting for Vijay, scheduled for 1 pm but arriving only after 7 pm. “The crowd never moved an inch for hours. There was no air, no food, nowhere to go; streets of this area are very narrow or else these crowds would have dispersed,” said G. Raj of Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

Panic broke out even before Vijay’s arrival when youngsters climbed onto a tin roof that collapsed, hurling bodies into the jammed crowd below. “A woman died right in front of my eyes near the generator set. Police were nowhere to be seen,” he added.