Tiruchy to Tragedy: The sequence of events that led to Karur stampede

TIRUCHY: What began as a routine leg of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay's political campaign turned into a tragedy on Saturday evening in Karur, where a massive crowd surge led to a deadly stampede, leaving 40 people dead and several injured.

The chain of events leading to the disaster reveals a mix of poor coordination, crowd mismanagement, and delayed scheduling.

Vijay arrived at Tiruchy International Airport at 9.30 am by a special flight. From there, he proceeded by car toward Namakkal, choosing a route through No 1 Tollgate, Nochiyam, Ayyampalayam, Musiri, Thottiyam, and finally into the Namakkal district.

On the way, at a village near Thottiyam, he switched from the car to his signature campaign vehicle, a modified bus used for his public addresses. However, the plan was already running late.

According to TVK's original schedule, Vijay was supposed to reach the KS Theatre on Salem Road, Namakkal by 8.30 am, but he did not arrive until 2.35 pm, a delay of six hours. The slow movement of his convoy was attributed to the large number of supporters lining the roads, wanting to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician. Fans, families, and cadres welcomed him from multiple points, including Valaiyapatti, Andavar Petrol Bunk, and Ramesh Theatre.

An estimated 20,000 people had gathered in Namakkal, with only 150 police personnel deployed to control the swelling crowd. Vijay gave a brief 20-minute speech, then left for Karur at 2.55 pm.