Uncontrollable crowds and poor event management caused Karur stampede; warnings from earlier rallies ignored

The stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally at Velusamypuram in Karur on Saturday night, which resulted in more than 35 deaths, was a tragedy waiting to happen given several factors, including poor crowd management and the party itself expecting only 10,000 attendees.

In their permission letter to the district police, the party said they expected a crowd of 10,000, but many more turned up to catch a glimpse of Vijay. These included at least eight children, who should not even have been at the event as per instructions issued by the police.

According to police sources, more than 50,000 people had gathered at the venue.

Spectators said the crowd became unmanageable when those already present at Velusamypuram for the campaign were joined by Vijay’s procession, along with supporters from the Namakkal and Paramathivelur areas.

The event was organised at the same venue where AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had campaigned last Thursday.

Although it was announced that the campaign would take place between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Vijay, who came from Namakkal, arrived only around 5.45 p.m. He began speaking at around 7 p.m.

Due to pushing and jostling in the crowd, the power supply was disrupted, and the lights went out. With the loudspeakers also failing, people moved closer to hear Vijay speak. In the process, they pushed one another, causing several to fall, which led to the tragedy, according to eyewitnesses.