TVK chief Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh for kin of Karur stampede victims, Rs 2 lakh for injured

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who have lost their lives in the Karur stampede, which killed at least 39 people. He also announced Rs 2 lakh each to those who suffered injuries in the stampede.

"I know this is not a large amount in the face of such loss. Yet at this time, it is my duty as one of your own to stand with you in spirit," said Vijay.

The TVK leader said his heart and mind are unbearably heavy thinking of what happened in Karur. "In the immense grief of having lost our loved ones, I do not know how to express the pain I feel. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow", he added.

Vijay said he prayed that all those injured and undergoing treatment recover swiftly and return home. “I also assure you that Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam will firmly extend every possible assistance to all our loved ones who are under treatment", he added.