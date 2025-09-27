Larger space, adequate protection was given: DGP Venkataraman on Karur stampede

CHENNAI: The Director General of Police/Head of the Police Force (in-charge) G. Venkataraman said that a larger space was provided for actor and TVK president Vijay’s political rally in Karur on Saturday, keeping in mind the high turnout witnessed during his previous two rallies in the last two Saturdays in places like Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur.

He said that TVK functionaries had sought permission to hold the rally in Karur in Lighthouse Roundabout or Uzhavar Sandhai area for about 10,000 people.

“Both are narrower than the place (Velusamypuram) where permission was granted,” he said, adding that it was done since the turnout in the previous rallies were higher than the numbers the party had estimated.

He dismissed allegations that adequate number of police personnel were not deployed. Acknowledging that about 500 cops were deployed for bandobast, he said it was an adequate number considering the venue and the crowd, lest the place be filled with police.