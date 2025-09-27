Larger space, adequate protection was given: DGP Venkataraman on Karur stampede

CHENNAI: The Director General of Police/Head of the Police Force (in-charge) G. Venkataraman said that a larger space was provided for actor and TVK president Vijay’s political rally in Karur on Saturday, keeping in mind the high turnout witnessed during his previous two rallies in the last two Saturdays in places like Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur.
He said that TVK functionaries had sought permission to hold the rally in Karur in Lighthouse Roundabout or Uzhavar Sandhai area for about 10,000 people.
“Both are narrower than the place (Velusamypuram) where permission was granted,” he said, adding that it was done since the turnout in the previous rallies were higher than the numbers the party had estimated.
He dismissed allegations that adequate number of police personnel were not deployed. Acknowledging that about 500 cops were deployed for bandobast, he said it was an adequate number considering the venue and the crowd, lest the place be filled with police.
He said the turnout was around 25,000. Although the the rally was supposed to happen at the designated spot, large crowd gave Vijay a welcome once he entered the town. He pointed out that, while beginning his speech, Vijay himself commended the police for managing the crowd.
Emphasising that he did not want to find fault with anyone at this stage, Venkataraman, however, said the “factual position” was that TVK had sought permission from 3 pm to 10 pm.
However, the party, in its official social media handle, had said Vijay would reach the spot at 12 noon, leading to crowd gathering since 11 am and many may not have had adequate water or food since the actor reached only at 7:40 pm.
He said ADGP (Law and Order), three IGs, two DIGs, 10 SPs and a force of 2,000 personnel have been deputed to Karur after the incident. He refused to answer questions on what possibly went wrong, stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Commission of Inquiry to investigate.