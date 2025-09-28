Shoes, poles and garbage: Karur's telltale signs of celebration turning into mourning

KARUR: Mounds of shoes and chappals, crushed water bottles, torn party flags, pieces of clothes, broken poles, shreds of paper sprayed from party poppers and striking garbage of sorts.

As early morning walkers and people who ventured out to buy milk and essentials crossed the venue of the mega rally --an arterial road-- addressed by TVK chief Vijay, they could not make sense of what had happened on the previous night.

Several people, who went to sleep early or did not listen to the news, were shocked that as many as 39 people were killed and dozens were injured.

While some videographers were filming the spot of the stampede, now barricaded by 'Police-Do Not Cross' kind of lengthy tapes and blocked to the public, groups of elderly men enquired with photo-journalists present there in disbelief about the stampede.

While a TVK flag still flutters atop a high-rise pole at the spot and oversized-speaker boxes and mega lights lying unattended amid a huge pile of torn party publicity material like posters, TVK workers and office-bearers do not wish to say anything about what went wrong in their plan.

A young man, who was among the crowd at the stampede spot, and who managed to safely get out of that spot after much struggle, claimed that several people were pushed to a 'low-lying sewerage' close to the road margin as many tried to get out at the same time.

He regretted that what began as a 'celebration time' to hail their beloved matinee idol ended in tragedy.

"As fans were chanting Vijay's name, several did not realise that it was a stampede and that people fell down. Many who happened to place their legs on people who fell down also got tripped and fell," he told reporters.