'My heart is shattered': TN, national leaders express shock and grief over Karur stampede

Condolences poured in from across the country and state after a stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Veluchamipuram on Saturday evening that left 39 people dead and over 60 injured.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X, writing, "The news coming from Karur is worrying," and urged the public to cooperate with doctors and the police.

Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, the CM announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of those undergoing intensive treatment in hospitals.

He also announced that a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jegadeesan, will be constituted immediately to investigate the tragic incident and submit a report to the government.

Vijay's first reaction only came at 11:15 pm, many hours after the tragedy.

He tweeted, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."

He had earlier left for Chennai in a chartered flight following the incident. The TVK leader did not meet the press despite reporters waiting for him at the Tiruchy airport to pose questions regarding the stampede.