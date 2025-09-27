'My heart is shattered': TN, national leaders express shock and grief over Karur stampede

Condolences poured in from across the country and state after a stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Veluchamipuram on Saturday evening that left 39 people dead and over 60 injured.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X, writing, "The news coming from Karur is worrying," and urged the public to cooperate with doctors and the police.
Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, the CM announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of those undergoing intensive treatment in hospitals.
He also announced that a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jegadeesan, will be constituted immediately to investigate the tragic incident and submit a report to the government.
Vijay's first reaction only came at 11:15 pm, many hours after the tragedy.
He tweeted, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."
He had earlier left for Chennai in a chartered flight following the incident. The TVK leader did not meet the press despite reporters waiting for him at the Tiruchy airport to pose questions regarding the stampede.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, writing, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."
"I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray to the Almighty God for the strength to endure this sorrow and for the swift recovery of those who were injured," Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the incident, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured."
He urged the Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts.
Actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth also reacted.
"My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion," Haasan wrote.
Offering condolences to the families, actor Rajinikanth also took to X to write, "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief."
"Deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan posted on X.
Calling the tragedy "shocking and distressing", Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote on X, "I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives".
Palaniswami postponed his statewide tour on September 28 and 29 in Dharmapuri district and is rushing to Karur on Sunday morning to meet the people affected in the stampede.
DMK MP Kanimozhi, also wrote "The news that many people fainted and were admitted to the hospital due to the crowd congestion in Karur, and that several have lost their lives, is deeply shocking and distressing."
"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred in Karur, Tamil Nadu. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy and complete recovery to all those injured," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, adding that Kerala stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this hour of grief.
Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai took the opportunity to slam the DMK government and the police.
Offering condolences to the families, Annamalai wrote that the police is responsible for estimating the number of attendees and selecting an appropriate venue.
"The Tamil Nadu government and the police acting with such negligence is highly condemnable. The DMK government, which deploys the entire district police force to provide security for gatherings organized by DMK members, has made it a habit to fail in providing adequate security arrangements for events held by opposition parties," he wrote.