'I was choking': Survivors relive Karur stampede horror from hospital beds

KARUR: In the trauma care and special wards of Karur Government Medical College Hospital on the midnight of Saturday, stretchers moved in and out as nurses rushed with IV drips and relatives waited anxiously by bedsides. With 50 patients — 27 men and 23 women — admitted after the stampede during actor-politician Vijay's campaign in Veluchamipuram, the hospital has turned into the centre witnessing both battles for survival and sorrow.

For 35-year-old S Murugan, a milk vendor and TVK functionary from Vengamedu, the tragedy that claimed at least 39 lives cut deep. With fractured ribs and on oxygen support, he drifted in and out of consciousness, unable to speak. His friend, who accompanied him to the hospital, recounted what had happened.

Murugan had gone to the meeting with his mother. In the chaos, he fainted, and when he briefly regained consciousness, he could not find her and saw only her yellow bag lying nearby.

He did not know that his mother had already passed away. As doctors now monitor his condition, friends said he has been vomiting blood at intervals, still unaware of the full extent of his loss. His friends also said that the mother and son had not eaten since morning, waiting as they were for their star.