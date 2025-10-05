Lion goes off the radar at safari zone in Vandalur zoo; search teams formed

CHENNAI: A six-year-old male lion released into a safari zone on Friday has gone off the radar, prompting a search operation by Vandalur zoo authorities.

The lion, brought from the Bannerghatta Zoo in Bengaluru, was released into a 20-hectare safari area — a natural forest landscape thickly covered with bushes and undergrowth.

Soon after its release, the big cat retreated deep into the dense vegetation, making it nearly impossible for trackers to keep visual contact. “Our team sighted the lion yesterday, but it went back into the bushes again. It appears to be exploring its new surroundings. There is nothing to worry. The safari zone is fully guarded with compound wall and fencing,” Zoo director Ritto Cyriac told TNIE.

Usually, safari lions come back into their enclosure by 6 pm. But lion ‘Sheri’ hasn’t come since October 3.

To locate the elusive animal, the forest department has mobilised five dedicated teams. Drones, including thermal imaging drones for night tracking, have been deployed to scan the area. Camera traps from neighbouring forest divisions are also being placed strategically to capture its movement.

The safari zone, home to several species such as peacocks and rabbits, has been closed to visitors for the last two days as a precautionary measure while the search continues. “It’s a natural forest environment with thick vegetation, which makes tracking challenging,” the official explained.

So far, there have been no signs of a prey kill, leading experts to believe the lion is still adjusting to its new environment. Officials say this exploratory phase is typical for a translocated lion as it familiarises itself with the terrain, scent marks, and boundaries.

“We are confident the lion will settle soon. Our teams are on constant vigil,” said a senior forest officer.