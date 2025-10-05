Marathi Bhavan will come up in Thanjavur, if TN govt allots land: Maharashtra Minister

THANJAVUR: Minister for Industries and Marathi Language of Maharashtra Government, Uday Samant, said on Sunday that their Government is ready to build a Marathi Bhavan in Thanjavur if the Tamil Nadu Government allots one acre of land for the purpose.

He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Tamil Nadu Mahratta Association held in Thanjavur on Sunday. He was responding to a request made by V. Vishwajith Gade Rao, the president of the association, for a community hall for conducting functions.

The Maharashtra minister said that his Government will bear the entire cost for building such a bhavan. He recalled the visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji to the Thanjavur kingdom during the Maratha rule and said his government is ready to organise a Mahotsav in Thanjavur to commemorate the bond created between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra by the Chhatrapati.

"Maharashtra Government will take the initiative for the festival if Tamil Nadu Government permits it. We will bring 5,000 people from Maharashtra for the participation in the festival", he added.

Speaking at the meeting, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said Tamil Nadu is a place of communal amity and Chief Minister M K Stalin has been fostering it. Thanjavur M.P. S Murasoli, MLA T K G Neelamegam, and Mayor S Ramanathan were present.

Uday Samant also extended an invitation for the Tamil Nadu Minister, M.P., and MLA, who were participating in the function, to visit Maharashtra.