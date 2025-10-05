MSMEs seek govt intervention to tackle land, labour challenges

MADURAI: Despite state ministers' assurances that efforts to boost industrial growth are underway, MSME stakeholders said the sector continues to face pressing challenges in the city, especially land classification hurdles, lack of infrastructure, labour shortage and weak market linkage.
At a recent meeting in Madurai, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy said the district master plan is being finalised and reiterated the state's commitment in strengthening the MSME sector. However, the stakeholders demanded urgent intervention from the government on several of their long-standing demands.
Madurai District Tiny & Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president V Senthil Kumar said barely 4% land area has been reserved for industrial use in the district. He said, "The upcoming master plan should earmark 15% of the land area for industries." He further demanded that the state increase its contribution towards developing amenities at private industrial estates from 50% to 90% and suggested the reduction of CSR space allocation to free up land for industries. Further, he urged the government to take corrective measures to resolve land classification hurdles, which continue to delay many projects.
Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industries founder-cum-president S Rethinavelu pointed out that skill shortage remains a serious concern for small-scale industries. He said month-long internships provided by colleges failed to equip students with the practical skills needed by industries. "Colleges should offer a six-month training or the government should establish dedicated industrial skill development centres," he said. Rethinavelu also stressed the need for enhanced air connectivity, which would benefit exports and attract industrial investment.
Meanwhile, Vilacheri Clay Idol Makers Association president M Ramalingam lamented the lack of market access, despite the formation of a toy cluster in 2022 and the recent GI tag recognition for Vilacheri clay dolls. "We still struggle to find a market. Special measures are needed to promote our products," he said.
Previously, Minister Moorthy had announced that MSME products would be showcased at an expo to be conducted at Tamukkam. Industry bodies, however, pressed for a permanent exhibition centre to ensure sustained visibility and market reach.