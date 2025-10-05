MSMEs seek govt intervention to tackle land, labour challenges

MADURAI: Despite state ministers' assurances that efforts to boost industrial growth are underway, MSME stakeholders said the sector continues to face pressing challenges in the city, especially land classification hurdles, lack of infrastructure, labour shortage and weak market linkage.

At a recent meeting in Madurai, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy said the district master plan is being finalised and reiterated the state's commitment in strengthening the MSME sector. However, the stakeholders demanded urgent intervention from the government on several of their long-standing demands.

Madurai District Tiny & Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president V Senthil Kumar said barely 4% land area has been reserved for industrial use in the district. He said, "The upcoming master plan should earmark 15% of the land area for industries." He further demanded that the state increase its contribution towards developing amenities at private industrial estates from 50% to 90% and suggested the reduction of CSR space allocation to free up land for industries. Further, he urged the government to take corrective measures to resolve land classification hurdles, which continue to delay many projects.