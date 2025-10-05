No unnecessary arrests will be made by govt, says minister

VELLORE: Responding to queries of reporters in Vellore regarding certain sections of the public calling for the arrest of actor-politician Vijay over the stampede, Duraimurugan said that the DMK government will not arrest anyone unnecessarily. “If there is evidence and if it becomes unavoidable, then the government will do its duty.”

Regarding the Madras High Court’s strong criticism of Vijay and the TVK, he said there was “justice, compassion, anger and severity” in what the court said. When asked if the Karur stampede incident would affect either parties in the upcoming elections, he said nothing could affect the DMK and they would come out with flying colours, adding that he is not ready to speak about TVK. When asked if there is a possibility of TVK aligning with the BJP, he said, “Anything can happen at any time.”

On allegations of the DMK government poorly handling of stampede, the minister said the state had performed its duty well by laying conditions and providing police protection.