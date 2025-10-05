Pollachi-Dindigul four-lane highway likely to be ready by year-end

COIMBATORE: The Pollachi-Dindigul four-lane highway is expected to be ready by December as 95% of the work is over.

Authorities are aiming to finish the remaining work by the year-end, provided the northeast monsoon does not cause delays.

Works on major bridges and flyovers are progressing and this includes a 2,166-metre stretch near Achipatti where service roads are also being developed. Currently, bridge construction is underway on roads connecting Achipatti and Puliyampatti, while finishing works such as wall structures are ongoing at Puliampatti, Oonjavelampatti, and other locations.

The long-awaited Rs 3,649-crore project will link Pollachi and Kamalapuram near Dindigul. It aims to boost connectivity and ease regional traffic on the 131.96 km stretch, passing through Madathukulam and Oddanchatram.

Once operational, the highway is expected to drastically cut travel time and distance between Dindigul, Pollachi, and Coimbatore. Importantly, motorists travelling from Palani to Coimbatore or vice versa will no longer need to pass through the heart of Pollachi town, offering significant relief from the city's chronic traffic congestion.