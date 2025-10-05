Pollachi-Dindigul four-lane highway likely to be ready by year-end
COIMBATORE: The Pollachi-Dindigul four-lane highway is expected to be ready by December as 95% of the work is over.
Authorities are aiming to finish the remaining work by the year-end, provided the northeast monsoon does not cause delays.
Works on major bridges and flyovers are progressing and this includes a 2,166-metre stretch near Achipatti where service roads are also being developed. Currently, bridge construction is underway on roads connecting Achipatti and Puliyampatti, while finishing works such as wall structures are ongoing at Puliampatti, Oonjavelampatti, and other locations.
The long-awaited Rs 3,649-crore project will link Pollachi and Kamalapuram near Dindigul. It aims to boost connectivity and ease regional traffic on the 131.96 km stretch, passing through Madathukulam and Oddanchatram.
Once operational, the highway is expected to drastically cut travel time and distance between Dindigul, Pollachi, and Coimbatore. Importantly, motorists travelling from Palani to Coimbatore or vice versa will no longer need to pass through the heart of Pollachi town, offering significant relief from the city's chronic traffic congestion.
Of the total distance, nearly 80% will function as a bypass to divert heavy vehicles away from congested town centres.
The project has been taken up under the Central government's Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme and is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
NHAI officials say the road works are on track to be completed by December if weather permits. However, in the event of heavy rains during the monsoon, the completion may be extended to March next year. Authorities say instructions have already been issued to accelerate the final stages of construction.
The project entailed land acquisition, compensation for landowners, removal of trees, and demolition of structures along the alignment.
Local activists have urged officials to expedite the project, citing that delays have inconvenienced travellers and slowed the anticipated economic benefits.