TNAU delaying commencement of classes for diploma courses, allege parents

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is delaying the announcement regarding commencement of classes for students admitted to diploma courses in the current academic year, parents have alleged.

C Palanivel (name changed), a parent from Erode district, told TNIE that TNAU started diploma admissions on June 20 and conducted them in different stages, with the final stage on August 28.

"September has passed, yet TNAU has not announced when the diploma courses will begin for students who were admitted to various programmes for the 2025-2026 academic year. When contacted over phone, TNAU staff said they would inform about the reopening of colleges through email," he said.

He pointed out that classes for students who joined undergraduate courses for the current academic year have been conducted since September 12.