TVK rally stampede: When inexperience took a fatal turn

KARUR: At 15, R Prakash’s (name changed) idea of politics was simple; he just had to make sure the banners of his idol were the biggest and prominent ones at the annual Mariyamman temple festival in Karur. As decades passed by, the banners paved way for Facebook posts and WhatsApp updates, and his years of devotion to the actor led him to join TVK. Now at 38, Prakash is a district-level functionary of the party entrusted with mobilising supporters. He played a key role in organising Vijay’s rally in Karur.

Prakash exemplified the hundreds of people, predominantly men, who were the foot soldiers in executing one of the most watched political campaigns, launched on September 13 in Tiruchy by Vijay. Like Prakash, they are all loyal fans of Vijay for years, majority of them being middle-class office-goers, small-time traders, students, and former fan club secretaries, and some are now ‘district secretaries’, a coveted post in major parties.

They carried the title with pride, but had little to no exposure in organising meetings, mobilising and managing crowd at party events, effective communication, or tackling crisis. Many functionaries, who spoke on anonymity to TNIE, shared the party had not made any efforts to equip them as well. They said even for the rallies, they had to pool in Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh out of their own pocket to manage the expenditure, as financial support from the party was not adequate. This inexperience in politicking stood thoroughly exposed in the Karur event, which displayed unbridled enthusiasm, which was seen as a strength instead of being viewed as a cause of concern.