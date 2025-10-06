3,600 treated for obesity at Tiruchy MGMGH’s AYUSH centre till September this year

TIRUCHY: A growing number of people are seeking siddha and naturopathy-based treatment for obesity at the AYUSH facility in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. According to data shared by the department, around 4,200 patients were treated for obesity in 2024 and 3,600 till September 2025, averaging 350 cases a month, up from 200 in 2023.

Officials said participants particularly women and elderly patients have reported better weight control through consistent follow-up. "About 60% of the patients have achieved weight loss suited to their metabolic rate, mainly due to consistency," officials said.

"Obesity management is not a quick process. It needs regular yoga, dietary discipline, and lifestyle changes for at least six months to a year," said Dr. M. Vathsala, District Siddha Medical Officer, Tiruchy. The siddha unit prescribes herbal formulations for weight management. Patients are also advised to make changes in the cooking ingredients to aid metabolism.

"For many patients, affordability and simplicity of these treatments are a major draw. They find comfort in the guided yoga sessions and herbal diet, which are safe and side-effect-free." said Dr. Vathsala. Uma Rani , a 50-year-old from Woraiyur, said "Regular oil massages, steam sessions, and Siddha medicines with balanced food helped me reduce weight, eased my knee pain, and also improved energy levels."

The Yoga and Naturopathy Lifestyle Clinic complements Siddha care. "We offer yoga therapy, diet guidance, steam bath, acupuncture, oil massages, banana leaf wraps, and mud baths," said Dr. R.T. Preethi Pushkarini, Assistant Medical Officer. "Patients who follow the plan consistently can lose up to 10 kilograms in four to six months," she added.