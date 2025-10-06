AIADMK leader MGR's statue vandalised in Madurai; Palaniswami demands arrest of culprits

MADURAI: A statue of iconic AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was vandalised by miscreants at Avaniyapuram near here, police said on Monday.

A large number of AIADMK cadres gathered here today and staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits, whom the police claimed had damaged the statue on October 5 night.

Separate police teams have been formed to trace out and nab the culprits, the official said.

Expressing shock, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the incident was "deeply regrettable".

"I consider this as a despicable act committed by cowards who cannot take on the revolutionary leader's fame and his policies head-on. The achievements and fame of the great leader cannot be diminished or altered in the minds of the people a wee bit by damaging his statue," he said.

In a post on the social media platform X, Palaniswami urged the Tamil Nadu government and police to take prompt action and arrest the "anti-social elements who are trying to disrupt public peace" by indulging in such acts.