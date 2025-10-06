Alarmed at coastal erosion, Chandirapadi fishers seek installation of groynes along shore

MAYILADUTHURAI: Worried that the coastal erosion along the shores of their village from the seawater diverted by the training walls under construction as part of the Rs 32-crore development works around the Chandirapadi fish landing centre (FLC) would worsen during the northeast monsoon, fishers of the village have sought the immediate installation of groynes to deflect the flow and arrest the erosion. As part of the development works around the Chandirapadi FLC, two river training walls are being built -- one to a length of about 340 metres in the northern side and the other spanning 320 metres in the southern side of the Nandalar river estuary.

A training wall is a long, continuous structure built parallel to the banks to regulate the river flow. The 300-odd families residing near the village coast, to the north of the FLC, however, express concern over the “increasing” coastal erosion from the diversion of seawater by the training walls under construction.

"In recent days, whenever the tides are high, seawater enters our habitat. We are afraid that the coast will eventually shrink and we'll lose the land we live on," said B Selvi (52), who lives metres away from the shore. "Usually, whenever there is a storm or a cyclone, we'll be the first to be affected. In the upcoming monsoon season, the sea will be aggressive and the erosion will worsen," said A Anjamma (70), another villager.