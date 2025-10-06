Chennai to host Vallalar international conference

CUDDALORE: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday announced that the Vallalar international conference will be held in Chennai in November or December to mark the legacy of saint Vallalar.

He made the announcement while participating in the 203rd birth anniversary of celebrations of Vallalar at the Arutprakasa Vallalar Devotional Centre at Vadalur in Cuddalore.

Speaking to reporters, Sekarbabu said the conference would honour 25 Sanmargis for their contribution to spreading Vallalar’s ideals. “A book on Vallalar’s life and philosophy is also planned for release during the event,” he added.

The birth anniversary celebrations began at 5 am with the recitation of Arutperunjothi Agaval. At 7.30 am, the Sanmarga flag was hoisted by the state Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam and Sekarbabu, followed by the singing of devotional songs. Food was distributed at the Dharmasala dining hall and clothes were provided to the needy near the Gnana Sabha.

The ministers later inspected the ongoing construction of the Siddha hospital, old-age home, and guest house at the Vallalar International Centre (Site B). On the high court restraining the government from constructing the international centre on Peruveli land, Sekarbabu said,

“Based on submissions in court, permission has been granted for construction in one area. For another area identified as encroachment, we have filed a report as directed by the court. Justice will prevail.”