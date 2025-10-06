Natrampalayam panchayat in TN goes dark for two days as cable repair work hits power supply

KRISHNAGIRI: Darkness engulfed Natrampalayam panchayat for two days as power supply was cut off due to underground cable repair work near Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district.

Natrampalayam panchayat in Anchetti taluk of Krishnagiri district has 38 villages.

M Anandan (41) of Natrampalayam told TNIE, "Around 9pm on Friday night, power supply was cut off in our panchayat, a hilly region. We are struggling every day. Tangedco staff informed us that due to the ongoing repair work of underground cable near Pennagaram, power supply will be disrupted. Our panchayat gets power supply from Pennagaram sub- station. Apart from Natrampalayam panchayat, a section of villages in Doddamanju panchayat were also affected due to power cut."

"From Friday night, we are receiving messages from Tangedco that the issue will be resolved. I have received three messages, the last on Sunday afternoon, that power service will be restored by 3 pm. Yet, there is no power supply even after 7 pm. Schools and colleges will reopen after holidays from Monday, and people also must return to work,” he added.