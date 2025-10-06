Natrampalayam panchayat in TN goes dark for two days as cable repair work hits power supply

KRISHNAGIRI: Darkness engulfed Natrampalayam panchayat for two days as power supply was cut off due to underground cable repair work near Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district.
Natrampalayam panchayat in Anchetti taluk of Krishnagiri district has 38 villages.
M Anandan (41) of Natrampalayam told TNIE, "Around 9pm on Friday night, power supply was cut off in our panchayat, a hilly region. We are struggling every day. Tangedco staff informed us that due to the ongoing repair work of underground cable near Pennagaram, power supply will be disrupted. Our panchayat gets power supply from Pennagaram sub- station. Apart from Natrampalayam panchayat, a section of villages in Doddamanju panchayat were also affected due to power cut."
"From Friday night, we are receiving messages from Tangedco that the issue will be resolved. I have received three messages, the last on Sunday afternoon, that power service will be restored by 3 pm. Yet, there is no power supply even after 7 pm. Schools and colleges will reopen after holidays from Monday, and people also must return to work,” he added.
Another Natrampalayam resident, R Prabhu (36), said, "Power supply was restored around 7.30 pm on Sunday night after around two days power cut. Such power cuts have become commonplace. Krishnagiri district administration should take steps to provide power supply from Anchetti district instead of Pennagaram."
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said he has discussed the issue with Krishnagiri superintendent engineer of Tangedco and the issue will be resolved.
Kavitha, Tangedco SE (in- charge) told TNIE, "From Pennagaram to Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district, issues such as damage in underground power cables were reported and it was rectified. A section of power line was converted to overhead line, which took some time. Power supply was restored by Sunday night. We have sent a proposal to the state government for power supply from Anchetti to Natrampalayam and the issues will be resolved in a phased manner."