No child welfare committees in four districts, 17 functioning on extensions

CHENNAI: Despite forming a state-level selection committee in July to appoint new members to Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), the TN government has left over 20 districts without fresh appointments. Four districts — Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Virudhunagar — have no committees at all, while several others are operating on extended tenures.

CWCs, mandated under the Juvenile Justice Act, are quasi-magisterial bodies responsible for safeguarding children in need, deciding placements in care institutions, and monitoring their welfare. “For over six months now, four districts have had no dedicated committees.

The Kallakurichi CWC now handles cases in Villupuram, requiring members to travel one or two days a week. This creates strain on both districts and negatively impacts children in need of care,” said Zahiruddin Mohammed, former CWC chairperson and petitioner in PILs advocating for state-level appointments for CWCs in the HC.

Department sources added the CWC members, who take care of neighbouring districts as well, are not provided compensation for travel.