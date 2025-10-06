PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss hospitalised

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai for a cardiac evaluation, the party said on Monday.

The 86-year-old leader was admitted on 5 October, and his condition is reported to be stable. He is expected to be discharged following the completion of routine medical assessments, a hospital source confirmed.

In a significant development, Dr Ramadoss was visited today by his son, former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, marking their first meeting since a public fallout in December last year. The strained relationship had resulted in Dr Ramadoss removing his son from the post of party president, choosing to retain the position himself.