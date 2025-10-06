PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss hospitalised

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai for a cardiac evaluation, the party said on Monday.
The 86-year-old leader was admitted on 5 October, and his condition is reported to be stable. He is expected to be discharged following the completion of routine medical assessments, a hospital source confirmed.
In a significant development, Dr Ramadoss was visited today by his son, former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, marking their first meeting since a public fallout in December last year. The strained relationship had resulted in Dr Ramadoss removing his son from the post of party president, choosing to retain the position himself.
Attempts by party members to reconcile the father-son duo have so far been unsuccessful. Dr Anbumani has maintained that he continues to serve as PMK president, citing a party resolution extending his tenure, which was ratified by the Election Commission of India.
Following Dr Ramadoss’s hospitalisation, the PMK issued a statement on the night of 5 October urging party cadres not to panic over the leader’s health.