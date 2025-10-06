Puthiya Thalaimurai ‘taken off air’ by TACTV

CHENNAI: Puthiya Thalaimurai has been allegedly taken off air by the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) from among the over 150 channels that it offers.

Sources said the channel was taken off air on Saturday, but after negotiations between the channel and TACTV, it has been brought back in some districts.Reasons for the move were unclear.

Condemning the channel’s removal from the TACTV network, the Chennai Press Club said that suspending or blocking a news channel’s telecast without prior notice amounts to suppression of freedom of speech. “It appears that Puthiya Thalaimurai has been taken off air without any prior intimation two days ago. If true, we strongly condemn this action and urge that the channel’s telecast be restored immediately,” it said in a statement.

The channel was earlier removed by TACTV in 2017 for allegedly airing an RK Nagar poll survey, which was allegedly not in favour of politician V K Sasikala. TACTV chairman Brajendra Navnit was not available for comment.