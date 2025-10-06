Roads under water, lakes fill to brim as heavy rain lashes Krishnagiri, Madurai

KRISHNAGIRI/MADURAI: Heavy rain lashed parts of Krishnagiri district on Saturday night, bringing 120 mm of rainfall in and around the town. Several areas, including Oldpettai, Rajaji Nagar and Jakkappan Nagar, were inundated as rainwater flooded streets and low-lying neighbourhoods through Sunday morning.
The total rainfall in the district, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, was 264.50 mm and the average stood at 16. 53 mm. Lakes such as the Chinna eri, Lingamma eri and Kareemsayubu eri filled to the brim, and the Oldpettai old bus stand, Asif Nagar, Jakkappan Nagar and other low-lying areas near the lakes and canals were flooded.
Water logging was also reported on Aavin flyover junction on the Krishnagiri-Chennai national highway.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar and personnel from the revenue department, Krishnagiri Municipality, and fire and rescue team rushed to the spot. The collector asked officials to clear waste from clogged canals and prevent breaching of lakes near residential areas.
I Kulandhai Yesuraj (52) of Jakkappan Nagar told TNIE, “Due to clogged canals and drains, waste water entered around 10 houses in our area. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation area and service road from Rayakottai flyover to TCR Hospital circle was flooded.”
Three tiled roof houses were partially damaged in Denkanikottai, Veppanahalli and Mottur near Krishnagiri. A portion of a compound wall of the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur collapsed, and a two-wheeler vehicle was also damaged.
Key areas in Madurai flooded
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Madurai on Sunday afternoon, bringing much-needed relief from the recent dry spell but leaving several key areas waterlogged. According to met department, Madurai recorded an average rainfall of 19 mm on Sunday, while the district had received an average of 20.5 mm the previous day.
Residents of Thayir Market, Thavittu Santhai, Keelavasal and Sellur complained of severe waterlogging.
S Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Keelavasal, said, “Though the corporation claimed to have carried out monsoon preparedness works, many areas continue to face flooding even after moderate rainfall.”
The rain also led to traffic snarls along main stretches, as vehicles moved slowly through inundated roads. Commuters and traders were particularly affected in commercial pockets, where water entered shops.
Corporation officials said all stormwater and open drains were desilted in advance, and most of the stagnated water was drained off within an hour after the rain subsided.
An official said, “Teams have been deployed to monitor and clear waterlogging in low-lying areas. Additional measures are being taken to ensure smooth drainage flow during the upcoming northeast monsoon.”