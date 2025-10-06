Roads under water, lakes fill to brim as heavy rain lashes Krishnagiri, Madurai

KRISHNAGIRI/MADURAI: Heavy rain lashed parts of Krishnagiri district on Saturday night, bringing 120 mm of rainfall in and around the town. Several areas, including Oldpettai, Rajaji Nagar and Jakkappan Nagar, were inundated as rainwater flooded streets and low-lying neighbourhoods through Sunday morning.

The total rainfall in the district, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, was 264.50 mm and the average stood at 16. 53 mm. Lakes such as the Chinna eri, Lingamma eri and Kareemsayubu eri filled to the brim, and the Oldpettai old bus stand, Asif Nagar, Jakkappan Nagar and other low-lying areas near the lakes and canals were flooded.

Water logging was also reported on Aavin flyover junction on the Krishnagiri-Chennai national highway.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar and personnel from the revenue department, Krishnagiri Municipality, and fire and rescue team rushed to the spot. The collector asked officials to clear waste from clogged canals and prevent breaching of lakes near residential areas.

I Kulandhai Yesuraj (52) of Jakkappan Nagar told TNIE, “Due to clogged canals and drains, waste water entered around 10 houses in our area. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation area and service road from Rayakottai flyover to TCR Hospital circle was flooded.”

Three tiled roof houses were partially damaged in Denkanikottai, Veppanahalli and Mottur near Krishnagiri. A portion of a compound wall of the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur collapsed, and a two-wheeler vehicle was also damaged.