Rs 10L extorted from techie’s family using Annamalai’s name, BJP leader denies link

COIMBATORE: A techie from Kumarapalayam near Annur in the district released a video on Saturday, alleging that some individuals associated with the BJP extorted Rs 10 lakh from his parents using the name of former BJP state president K Annamalai. The video has since gone viral on social media.

On Sunday, N Arunachalam (26) lodged a complaint with Annur police seeking legal action against the gang and requested police to retrieve Rs 10 lakh, which he alleged, was extorted by the gang from his parents, Nagaraj and Nagamani.

Arunachalam’s brother, Thirumoorthy, died in a road accident on July 5, 2023. The suspects, namely Gokulakrishnan, Saminathan, and Rasukutty, allegedly associated with the BJP, helped with legal proceedings.

After a long legal battle, the family received Rs 50 lakh insurance claim in April 2025. After they received compensation, the suspects allegedly coerced the family into paying Rs 10 lakh using Annamalai’s name. They again demanded Rs 10 lakh as an election donation to the BJP, according to Arunachalam. “They claimed that the accidental policy claim was processed with the support of BJP’s former state president K Annamalai and forcibly collected Rs 10 lakh in cash from my parents.