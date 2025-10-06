TN drafting roadmap to position itself as India’s low-altitude economy hub

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is preparing an infrastructure roadmap for the low-altitude economy (LAE) as it seeks to position itself as India’s centre for drones and advanced aerial mobility. A top official told TNIE that the State Planning Commission has begun work on a strategy paper that will underpin the emerging sector.

LAE refers to the economic ecosystem centred around activities, businesses, and services conducted at altitudes below 3,000 metres above ground level. This sector is mainly driven by advancements in drone technology and the concept of advanced air mobility.

The LAE — covering operations up to 1,000 metres above ground and extending to 3,000 metres — spans manned and unmanned aerial systems and is seen globally as a transformative economic frontier. Tamil Nadu already has a head start. It set up India’s first common testing centre for drones at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal with a Rs 45 crore investment, and through TIDCO it’s developing an ecosystem for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) training, testing and operations at Chettinad Airport under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII). “Tamil Nadu’s robust aerospace and defence base, anchored by HAL, BEL and DRDO facilities, alongside its 60-km automotive corridor known as the ‘Detroit of Asia’, gives it a strong industrial foundation,” sources in the industries department said.