Two brothers drown while taking bath in Tiruvannamalai lake

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two brothers drowned in a lake at Chetpet village in Tiruvannamalai. The boys are identified as Yuvarajan (15) and Dishanth (8), the sons of Chetpet resident Ramamoorthy Muniyammal.
According to the Chetpet police, the incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday, when the two boys went for a bath in a nearby lake. The two drowned as neither of them could swim.
Later, when people learnt about the incident, they informed the police. Upon receiving information, the police and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.
The bodies were later sent to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for unnatural deaths and are investigating.
Two siblings drown in Vettaru in Tiruvarur
A pair of male siblings drowned in River Vettaru near Valangaiman in the district while bathing on Saturday evening, sources said.
The deceased were identified as J Veera (9) and his brother J Dhivas (10) of Veerasingampettai in Thanjavur district.
According to sources, the siblings had come down to their grandparents’ house at Orukal Padakam near Valangaiman for their holidays.
On Saturday evening, the two went to bathe in the Vettaru flowing through the village. As the brothers did not return to their grandparents’ house for long, their relatives launched a search operation only to find them dead in the river, sources said. The Valangaiman police with help from fire and rescue services personnel recove red the bodies later that night and sent them for post-mortem. They also registered a case.