Two brothers drown while taking bath in Tiruvannamalai lake

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two brothers drowned in a lake at Chetpet village in Tiruvannamalai. The boys are identified as Yuvarajan (15) and Dishanth (8), the sons of Chetpet resident Ramamoorthy Muniyammal.

According to the Chetpet police, the incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday, when the two boys went for a bath in a nearby lake. The two drowned as neither of them could swim.

Later, when people learnt about the incident, they informed the police. Upon receiving information, the police and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were later sent to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for unnatural deaths and are investigating.