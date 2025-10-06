University of Madras panel to popularise courses via social media

CHENNAI: In a move to enhance student enrollment in both regular and distance education programmes, the Syndicate of the University of Madras (UoM) has constituted a dedicated five-member committee to spearhead a social media outreach campaign. The aim is to popularise the university’s diverse academic offerings and reach a wider audience, particularly in the digital space.

The decision was taken during a recent syndicate meeting, where members emphasised the need to adapt to changing trends in communication and student engagement. With competition among higher education institutions rising and student preferences shifting to flexible learning options, the university intends to leverage social media platforms.

The committee, comprising senior faculty members, digital communication experts, and representatives from the Institute of Distance Education (IDE), will be responsible for implementing targeted campaigns across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X. These will highlight the varsity’s academic programmes, faculty expertise, infrastructure, achievements, and placements.

A university official said, “UoM has a rich legacy. However, in today’s digital age, it is vital to communicate this effectively to prospective students. Social media give us the perfect medium to connect with young audiences in real time.”