What’s Tamil Nadu fighting for, asks Governor RN Ravi; CM Stalin hits back

CHENNAI: After a brief lull, the tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi has resurfaced, this time over the DMK’s political slogan “Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win”.
While Ravi on Sunday wondered what was the state “fighting” for, saying there was “no conflict”, Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately sprang to TN’s defence, saying that the state, among others, was “fighting against arrogance” (of union government) “that denies education funds unless Hindi is accepted”.
Ravi was speaking at Raj Bhavan during the celebration of saint-philosopher Arutprakasa Vallalar’s 203rd birth anniversary, where a commemorative book, Thiruvarutpa, was released. The governor said there was no reason for Tamil Nadu to adopt a confrontational stance, asserting that “no one is fighting against Tamil Nadu”. He said, “When I travel across the state, I see walls painted with ‘Tamil Nadu Poradum’. Against whom are we fighting? No one is fighting against Tamil Nadu. We are all brothers and sisters. There is no conflict — we must live and prosper together.”
Ravi linked Vallalar’s teachings to the idea of national unity, saying the saint’s philosophy of Sanmargam (path of truth) embodied compassion, equality, and universal brotherhood. These ideals, he said, were in harmony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth, One Family, One Future), which guided India’s G20 presidency.
Stalin was quick to defend their slogan with a statement on X, saying, “When the Governor asks, ‘Who is Tamil Nadu fighting against?’, let me answer, Tamil Nadu fights against arrogance that denies education funds unless Hindi is accepted.” He added that the state’s battle is also against attempts to undermine scientific temper by promoting superstition and regressive ideas among students.
Listing several issues, Stalin said Tamil Nadu is fighting against “religious fundamentalists who obstruct national progress”, “those who suppress democratically elected governments”, and “governor’s overreach that forces the state to repeatedly seek justice from the courts to protect federal rights”. He further said the state is resisting “conspiracies that divert” industrial “growth, and jobs to other states”, and “forces, with the blessings of RSS, that seek to reimpose Manusmriti”.
Referring to the attempts to “saffronise” Saint Thiruvalluvar and suppress archaeological truths like those from Keezhadi, Stalin said such hatred would always be met with resistance. The CM also accused the union government of trying to reduce Tamil Nadu’s political strength through delimitation and of imposing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), comparing it to Ekalavya’s forced sacrifice of his thumb.
“Even when others stumble, Tamil Nadu continues to progress — with 11.19% growth — showing light to the nation. Yet, those waiting to see us fall keep spreading lies,” the CM wrote, taking another swipe at the governor, saying, “Despite being rejected by the people of Nagaland, he now works to create confusion in Tamil Nadu.”