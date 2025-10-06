What’s Tamil Nadu fighting for, asks Governor RN Ravi; CM Stalin hits back

CHENNAI: After a brief lull, the tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi has resurfaced, this time over the DMK’s political slogan “Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win”.

While Ravi on Sunday wondered what was the state “fighting” for, saying there was “no conflict”, Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately sprang to TN’s defence, saying that the state, among others, was “fighting against arrogance” (of union government) “that denies education funds unless Hindi is accepted”.

Ravi was speaking at Raj Bhavan during the celebration of saint-philosopher Arutprakasa Vallalar’s 203rd birth anniversary, where a commemorative book, Thiruvarutpa, was released. The governor said there was no reason for Tamil Nadu to adopt a confrontational stance, asserting that “no one is fighting against Tamil Nadu”. He said, “When I travel across the state, I see walls painted with ‘Tamil Nadu Poradum’. Against whom are we fighting? No one is fighting against Tamil Nadu. We are all brothers and sisters. There is no conflict — we must live and prosper together.”

Ravi linked Vallalar’s teachings to the idea of national unity, saying the saint’s philosophy of Sanmargam (path of truth) embodied compassion, equality, and universal brotherhood. These ideals, he said, were in harmony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth, One Family, One Future), which guided India’s G20 presidency.