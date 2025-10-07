Attack on CJI a shameful act, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday strongly condemned the assault on Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai inside the Supreme Court, stating that the “shameful act” was an attack on the highest judicial office of our democracy.

In a post on X, Stalin said the incident deserved the “strongest condemnation,” even as he lauded the manner in which the CJI responded to the incident, in which a lawyer tried to hurl a shoe inside the court hall on Monday.

“The manner in which the CJI responded with grace, calm, and magnanimity shows the strength of the institution, but that cannot make us take the incident lightly,” Stalin said.

Without explicitly mentioning the reason stated by the attacker that his action was because of CJI’s alleged insulting remarks about Sanatana dharma, Stalin said the attacker’s reason exposed the persistence of “an oppressive and hierarchical mindset” in society.

Emphasising the need to safeguard democratic values, Stalin added that citizens must “nurture a culture that respects and protects our institutions and demonstrates maturity in our conduct.”

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also strongly condemned the incident. In a post on X, Thirumavalavan urged the immediate revoking of the lawyer’s licence to practice. “Moreover, he should be arrested and imprisoned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his illegal actions,” Thirumavalavan said.