BJP MLA Sai Saravanan Kumar slams Puducherry government; threatens ‘Jail Bharo’ protest over misgovernance

PUDUCHERRY: BJP MLA and former minister Sai Saravanan Kumar has launched a blistering attack on the ruling NR Congress–BJP coalition government in Puducherry, accusing it of corruption, administrative failures, and the marginalisation of Scheduled Caste (SC) MLAs in the cabinet.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Saravanan Kumar, who was previously a minister representing the SC community within the BJP before being replaced by John Kumar, now serving as minister without portfolio, alleged that Puducherry had degenerated into a "liquor den and murder den" under the current administration.

“Prime Minister Modi stands for justice, honesty, and democracy. But what is happening in Puducherry is a blot on that vision. The Home Minister, Namassivayam, has failed to maintain law and order,” he said.

He strongly criticised the lack of Scheduled Caste representation in the cabinet. “Out of 16 members in the NDA government, four are Scheduled Caste MLAs elected by the people. Yet none of them have been given ministerial roles. Modi appointed a tribal woman as the President of India, a historic move, but here in Puducherry, social justice is being trampled,” he stated.

Highlighting alleged administrative shortcomings, Saravanan Kumar pointed out that the Education Department has been operating without a director for over 100 days. He also claimed that several government-aided institutions had been shut down, and that Central University admissions were continuing without proper reservation for local students.