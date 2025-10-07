‘Chennai’s recurring floods not act of nature’: Experts call for reforms in land, water use

CHENNAI: As the state is bracing for the northeast monsoon, experts have warned that Chennai’s recurring floods are not acts of nature but failures of planning and governance.

At the ‘Tamil Nadu Land Use 2025’ conference organised by the state planning commission, top disaster management officials, scientists, and citizen groups called for urgent reforms in the way land and water are managed, emphasising that unplanned urbanisation and policy silos have turned natural hazards into man-made disasters.

V Thiruppugazh, chairman of the Advisory Committee for Mitigation of Floods in Chennai, set the tone with a blunt assessment. “Disasters are not acts of nature. They are brutal audits of our development choices.”

Drawing from three decades in disaster management, he said every calamity reveals fractures created by human neglect. “In 2019, Chennai was on the brink of ‘Day Zero,’ and yet we saw devastating floods in 2015, 2021, and 2023,” he said.

Thiruppugazh identified three fractures that have deepened Chennai’s vulnerability — unplanned development, fragmented governance, and neglect of the natural character of land and water. “When we ignore the natural character of the land, we pre-register for a future disaster. Water doesn’t encroach during floods, it is simply reclaiming what we stole from it,” he remarked.