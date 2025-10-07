CM conducted himself as a dignified leader in Karur stampede issue, says Kamal Haasan

KARUR: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan said Chief Minister MK Stalin acted in a swift manner in the aftermath of the stampede on September 27.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Velusamypuram and two other locations where TVK had sought permission for Vijay’s campaign, he said, “The chief minister fulfilled his duty. He conducted himself as a dignified leader in such a situation.”

Also, he appreciated Karur police saying, “We must be grateful (to police) that permission was not granted near the bridge (Lighthouse Corner). Had the rally been held there, it would have resulted in an even greater tragedy. Instead of questioning how they (pointing to Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji) arrived here, we should thank them for coming on time. Had they not come, more lives might have been lost.”

Responding to a question about opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that the state government should take responsibility, Kamal Haasan said, “Whichever government it may be, it must indeed take responsibility. But we must also consider who is making these accusations. Everyone knows what happened. Since the case is sub judice, it should not be discussed”, adding “It is the responsibility of police and court to uncover the truth.”

Earlier in the day, government employees led by collector M Thangavel, observed a two-minute silence at the collectorate on Monday in memory of the 41 victims.