Coast Guard to induct two pollution control vessels

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will induct two new pollution control vessels being built at Goa Shipyard, Director General Paramesh Sivamani said on Monday. Speaking on board ICGS Shaurya during the 10th National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX-X) and the 27th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan meeting, he said the first vessel will be commissioned by the end of this year and the second by May-June 2026.

“There is a consistent increase in our force level so that we are able to discharge our mandated charter to the nation’s full satisfaction,” Sivamani said. He added that a marine casualty investigation is under way into a recent incident off the Kerala coast, where a ship capsized and containers were washed ashore, and it would be “premature” to comment on its findings. According to Sivamani, the ICG immediately engaged with the Kerala government on shoreline clean-up measures after the spill.

During the exercise, the ICG deployed a full spectrum of assets to demonstrate its oil spill response capabilities, including Pollution Control Vessels, Offshore Patrol Vessels, Fast Patrol Vessels, Chetak and Dornier aircraft configured for aerial surveillance and pollution response. For the first time, the exercise included a shoreline clean-up drill on Marina Beach involving the Greater Chennai Corporation, State Pollution Control Board, police and other agencies.