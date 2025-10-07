Electrification of Kathirimalai tribal village in three months

ERODE: The Kathirimalai tribal village which has been without electricity all these years will soon be connected to the power grid. A long-standing dream of the 76 families of the Solaga community is set to come true as the work to provide electricity to the village located in the Chennampatti forest range of the Erode Forest Division began on Monday.

All houses will be connected as power lines will be drawn from the foothills for 8.34 kilometres within three months.

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy inaugurated the electrification work on Monday. District Collector S Kandasamy, MLAs AG Venkatachalam, VC Chandhirakumar and others were present.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who recently visited Erode district, announced that electricity will be provided to Kathirimalai. The work in this regard accelerated after the CM's visit.

Kathirimalai, which is 3,600 feet above sea level, can be reached only after trekking for four hours from the foothills at Kathiripatti in the Kolathur Block of Salem district. The village is located 20 km from the Bargur Hills.