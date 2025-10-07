Former CJI Chandrachud inaugurates disabled-friendly corner in Chennai's Periyar Technology Centre

CHENNAI: An accessible science corner was inaugurated at Periyar Science and Technology centre here on Monday by former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud. The science corner has been set up by Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, Chennai, in collaboration with The Accessibility Research Centre - Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, at a cost of Rs 45 lakh.

The initiative is aimed to make the centre more disabled-friendly and promote interest in science among disabled students, especially visually-impaired ones. The centre, equipped with AR/VR, has been designed by experts to provide a ‘touch and feel’ experience to the visually-impaired visitors, based on its ‘Marine life’ theme.

Inaugurating the centre, former CJI said, “It is a very unique initiative. Those who can’t see, can feel nature.” This accessibility centre has been set up with financial support from IIT-M.

Govi Chezhiaan, minister of higher education and chairman, TN Science and Technology Centre, also introduced a QR code facility for the public to make donations towards the centre’s development.

P Shankar, higher education secretary was also present at the event. K Shanmuga Sundaram, executive director, TN Science and Technology Centre, said there are plans to set up such disabled-friendly corners in every gallery of the planetarium.