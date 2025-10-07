Karur stampede: Not apt for judge to comment on initial complaint, says BJP leader Annamalai

COIMBATORE: While the investigation is ongoing with a case registered regarding the Karur stampede, former BJP state president K Annamalai has raised a question about whether it is appropriate for a high court judge to comment based on the preliminary complaint.
Annamalai said that Vijay can be arrested only for political motives, but he would easily be released as per the law.
Regarding the HC judge’s remarks on the stampede, Annamalai said, “We never criticise judges. However, in this case, even though he is a judge, the words used and their nature have become a topic of discussion on social media.
While a case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing, my personal opinion is that it may not be appropriate for even a judge to comment based on the initial level complaint. My personal question is — how can someone pass such comments before the investigation is complete?”
4 held for derogatory posts on high court judge
Chennai: Four men were arrested by the South Zone Cyber Crime Police for allegedly posting and circulating defamatory content against Madras High Court judge N Senthilkumar, following his order on TVK’s political rally.
Police said Kannan (25), a driver from Pudukottai; David (25), a sales executive from Bargur, Krishnagiri; and Sasikumar (48), a time officer from Hasthinapuram, Chennai affiliated with AIADMK’s IT wing, were taken into custody on October 5 and sent for remand. The fourth accused, Antony Sagaya Mikel Raj (37) of Vembar, Thoothukudi district, was arrested on October 6 and also remanded in custody.